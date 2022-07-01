Справочник компаний
Medici
Ключевые инсайты
    • О компании

    Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare.

    http://www.medici.md
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Год основания
    150
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

