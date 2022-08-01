Справочник компаний
Jelec
    • О компании

    Jelec has been providing support for power distribution and instrumentation systems since October 1996. Today, Jelec provides a wide range of products and services primarily for the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore. Jelec is dedicated to providing the highest quality services. We have developed and implemented internal quality control programs to ensure total customer satisfaction, from design to implementation. Particular emphasis has been placed on documentation, training, and support.

    jelec.com
    Веб-сайт
    1996
    Год основания
    45
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

