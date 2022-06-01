Справочник компаний
JAGGAER
Работаете здесь? Заявить о своей компании
Ключевые инсайты
  • Поделитесь чем-то уникальным о JAGGAER, что может быть полезно другим (например, советы по интервью, выбор команды, уникальная культура и т. д.).
    • О компании

    Some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world trust JAGGAER with billions of dollars of annual spend. Additionally, JAGGAER is the leading procure-to-pay provider in the higher education and government sectors. JAGGAER eProcurement and strategic sourcing customers across the globe have gained access to the best suppliers, with the best terms, on our scalable, customizable, user-friendly platform. Our SaaS-based, source-to-settle solution provides unparalleled visibility, insights and recommendations to procurement leaders and suppliers. The result is a fluid supply chain driven by powerful spend analysis, comprehensive contract management and efficient accounts payable solutions. Learn how our solutions can power your organization on JAGGAER.COM.

    http://jaggaer.com
    Веб-сайт
    1995
    Год основания
    990
    Количество сотрудников
    $100M-$250M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на свой почтовый ящик

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы получите подробную информацию о компенсации по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA, и применяются Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования Google.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Не найдено рекомендуемых вакансий для JAGGAER

    Связанные компании

    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Посмотреть все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы