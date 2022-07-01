Справочник компаний
Indigo IT
Ключевые инсайты
    О компании

    Founded in 2001, Indigo IT is an award winning information technology consulting and services company. We are a trusted services provider to government agencies seeking innovative Cloud, Cybersecurity, Knowledge Management, and Enterprise solutions. We know our defense, federal, and civilian customers have critical IT infrastructures that must remain reliable, available, and maximized. Indigo IT is mission focused and committed to maintaining a sense of urgency in anticipating and supporting our customers’ technology goals and objectives. Our unique ability to think beyond today allows our clients to stay ahead of their IT challenges. Recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies, we are always looking to hire top talent in the field - come join us today!

    http://www.indigoit.com
    Веб-сайт
    2001
    Год основания
    90
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

