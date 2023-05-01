Справочник компаний
Foundation Wellness
Foundation Wellness
    Remington Products Company, a leading US manufacturer of insoles, orthotics, and foot care products, has changed its name to Foundation Wellness. The company has been in business for over 85 years and is known for its innovative, well-crafted products for pain relief, cushioning, comfort, and protection. The new name better reflects the company's mission of enabling people to live active and pain-free lives and represents its future expansion opportunities. The company will continue to deliver innovative products and brands under the new name.

    1934
    126
    $10M-$50M
