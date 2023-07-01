Справочник компаний
COI Energy Services
    О компании

    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Год основания
    31
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Другие ресурсы