Справочник компаний
1910 Genetics
Работаете здесь? Заявить о своей компании
Ключевые инсайты
  • Поделитесь чем-то уникальным о 1910 Genetics, что может быть полезно другим (например, советы по интервью, выбор команды, уникальная культура и т. д.).
    • О компании

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Год основания
    31
    Количество сотрудников
    $0-$1M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на свой почтовый ящик

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы получите подробную информацию о компенсации по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA, и применяются Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования Google.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Не найдено рекомендуемых вакансий для 1910 Genetics

    Связанные компании

    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • Посмотреть все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы