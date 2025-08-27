Toate Titlurile
Data Scientist

Greater Halifax, CA

Data Scientist Icon

Data Scientist Salariu în Greater Halifax, CA

CA$98,442

Compensația Totală Mediană

Toate Nivelurile

💪 ContribuieSalariul Tău

Vezi Locurile de Muncă

Salarii trimise recent

AdaugăAdaugă comp.Adaugă compensație

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Adaugă compensația ta🎯 Toate Data Scientist salarii

Postări din Comunitate

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 Alătură-te discuției!

Obține Ajutor de Expert

Negociere Salarială 1:1

Negociere Salarială 1:1

Fii plătit pe merit, nu exploatat. Am ajutat oameni ca tine să obțină majorări de 30.000$+ (uneori 300.000$+).

Programează o SesiuneProgramează o Sesiune
Revizuire CV

Revizuire CV

Nu mai aplica la joburi. Fă recruterii să te aleargă pe tine.

Rezervă o RevizuireRezervă o Revizuire

Întrebări frecvente

  1. Care este salariul unui Data Scientist în Greater Halifax, CA?

    Compensația totală medie a unui Data Scientist în Greater Halifax, CA este CA$98,442.

  2. Care este salariul minim al unui Data Scientist în Greater Halifax, CA?

    Deși nu există un salariu minim pentru un Data Scientist în Greater Halifax, CA, compensația totală medie este CA$98,442.

  3. Am o întrebare diferită

Îți place misiunea noastră? Alătură-te miilor de profesioniști care susțin transparența salarială!
💪 Contribuie cu Salariul Tău

A fost utilă această pagină?