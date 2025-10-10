Toate Titlurile
Data Scientist

Burbank, CA

Data Scientist Icon

Data Scientist Salariu în Burbank, CA

$129,000

Compensația Totală Mediană

Toate Nivelurile

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Postări din Comunitate

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Întrebări frecvente

  1. Care este salariul unui Data Scientist în Burbank, CA?

    Compensația totală medie a unui Data Scientist în Burbank, CA este $129,000.

  2. Care este salariul minim al unui Data Scientist în Burbank, CA?

    Deși nu există un salariu minim pentru un Data Scientist în Burbank, CA, compensația totală medie este $129,000.

  3. Ce companie plătește cel mai mult pentru un Data Scientist în Burbank, CA?

    Compania care plătește cel mai bine pentru un Data Scientist în Burbank, CA este Snap cu o compensație totală medie de $505,000.

  4. Am o întrebare diferită

