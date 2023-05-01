Director de Companii
Zennify
    • Despre

    Zennify is a consulting firm that helps companies improve their use of data and technology. They specialize in accelerating growth for financial institutions by connecting their data, applications, and people using cloud-based systems like Salesforce, nCino, and MuleSoft. They offer top-tier Salesforce consultancy with the skills of a large firm and the superior service of a boutique. They have honed expertise from hundreds of successful financial services projects and offer IP to fast-track growth. They also give back to the community by offering 1% of every project dollar to support it.

    zennify.com
    Site Web
    2013
    Anul Înființării
    351
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

