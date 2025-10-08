Director de Companii
Yandex Cloud Security Architect Salarii în Russia

Compensația pentru Cloud Security Architect in Russia la Yandex variază de la RUB 4.21M pe year pentru G16 la RUB 9.08M pe year pentru G18. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Yandex. Ultima actualizare: 10/8/2025

Media Nivel
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.46M

Fii Plătit, Nu Păcălit

Am negociat mii de oferte și obținem în mod regulat creșteri de RUB 2.52M+ (uneori RUB 25.23M+). Negociază-ți salariul sau CV-ul revizuit de adevărații experți - recruiteri care fac asta zilnic.

Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Program de Vesting

25%

AN 1

25%

AN 2

25%

AN 3

25%

AN 4

Tip Acțiuni
RSU

La Yandex, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:

  • 25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

  • 25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Cloud Security Architect la Yandex in Russia ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de RUB 11,776,100. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Yandex pentru rolul de Cloud Security Architect in Russia este RUB 4,603,241.

