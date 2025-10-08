Compensația pentru Inginer Software Asigurare Calitate (QA) in Serbia la Yandex variază de la $25.8K pe year pentru G14 la $64.9K pe year pentru G16. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Serbia totalizează $45.9K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Yandex. Ultima actualizare: 10/8/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
G14
$25.8K
$25.2K
$0
$647
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$64.9K
$56.5K
$0
$8.4K
G17
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Yandex, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.