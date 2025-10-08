Compensația pentru Inginer Rețele in Russia la Yandex variază de la RUB 2.14M pe year pentru G14 la RUB 7.37M pe year pentru G18. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Russia totalizează RUB 2.87M. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Yandex. Ultima actualizare: 10/8/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2.14M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.97M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 297K
RUB 28K
G16
RUB 4.76M
RUB 3.4M
RUB 778K
RUB 577K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
La Yandex, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.