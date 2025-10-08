Compensația pentru Inginer Machine Learning in Serbia la Yandex variază de la $47.8K pe year pentru G15 la $142K pe year pentru G18. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Serbia totalizează $80.8K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Yandex. Ultima actualizare: 10/8/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$47.8K
$47.8K
$0
$0
G16
$79.7K
$67.3K
$273
$12K
G17
$90.1K
$78.4K
$0
$11.7K
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Yandex, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.