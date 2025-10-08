Compensația pentru Inginer Software Backend in Kazakhstan la Yandex variază de la KZT 17.6M pe year la KZT 44.14M. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Kazakhstan totalizează KZT 25.43M. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Yandex. Ultima actualizare: 10/8/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
G14
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Yandex, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.