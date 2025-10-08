Compensația pentru Inginer Software Backend in Greater Minsk la Yandex variază de la BYN 43.4K pe year pentru G14 la BYN 209K pe year pentru G17. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Greater Minsk totalizează BYN 94K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Yandex. Ultima actualizare: 10/8/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
25%
AN 1
25%
AN 2
25%
AN 3
25%
AN 4
La Yandex, RSUs sunt supuse unui program de vesting de 4 ani:
25% se dobândește în 1st-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 2nd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 3rd-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
25% se dobândește în 4th-AN (6.25% trimestrial)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.