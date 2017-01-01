Director de Companii
William Vaughan Company
    William Vaughan Company is a trusted mid-sized CPA firm with deep local roots and broad expertise. We deliver tailored accounting solutions across diverse industries—from agribusiness and healthcare to manufacturing and non-profit. Our comprehensive services include audit & assurance, tax planning, advisory, cloud accounting, and technology security. With personalized attention and industry-specific knowledge, we help businesses navigate financial challenges and capitalize on opportunities for sustainable growth.

