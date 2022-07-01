Director de Companii
Verana Health
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    • Despre

    Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics company entrusted by key medical associations to manage multi-specialty, real-world data at every stage of the analytics process—from entry to evidence. Anchored in ophthalmology, neurology, and urology, the Company acts as a linchpin in the healthcare data ecosystem, making data meaningful and actionable to empower physicians and accelerate research for patients. By curating and applying advanced analytics to real-world clinical data, Verana Health helps life sciences partners enhance evidence generation, reinvent medical research, and drive innovations in specific disease areas.

    http://www.veranahealth.com
    Site Web
    2018
    Anul Înființării
    150
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

