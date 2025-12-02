Director de Companii
UserTesting
UserTesting Cercetător UX Salarii

Pachetul median de compensație pentru Cercetător UX in United States la UserTesting totalizează $120K pe year. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la UserTesting. Ultima actualizare: 12/2/2025

Pachetul Median
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Total pe an
$120K
Nivel
-
Salariu de bază
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Ani în companie
3 Ani
Ani experiență
5 Ani
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Cercetător UX la UserTesting in United States ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $155,496. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la UserTesting pentru rolul de Cercetător UX in United States este $120,000.

Alte Resurse

