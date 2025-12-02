Director de Companii
US Foods
US Foods Inginer Software Salarii

Pachetul median de compensație pentru Inginer Software in United States la US Foods totalizează $90K pe year. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la US Foods. Ultima actualizare: 12/2/2025

Pachetul Median
company icon
US Foods
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total pe an
$90K
Nivel
1
Salariu de bază
$82K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Ani în companie
1 An
Ani experiență
1 An
Care sunt nivelurile de carieră la US Foods?
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Salarii de Stagiu

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Inginer Software la US Foods in United States ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $137,700. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la US Foods pentru rolul de Inginer Software in United States este $87,000.

Alte Resurse

