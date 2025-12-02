Director de Companii
U.S. Department of Energy
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarii
  • Manager de Proiect

  • Toate salariile Manager de Proiect

U.S. Department of Energy Manager de Proiect Salarii

Pachetul median de compensație pentru Manager de Proiect in United States la U.S. Department of Energy totalizează $153K pe year. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la U.S. Department of Energy. Ultima actualizare: 12/2/2025

Pachetul Median
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Total pe an
$153K
Nivel
GS-15
Salariu de bază
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Ani în companie
1 An
Ani experiență
9 Ani
Care sunt nivelurile de carieră la U.S. Department of Energy?
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
AdaugăAdaugă comp.Adaugă compensație

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportă DateleVezi Joburile Disponibile

Contribuie

Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

Abonează-te la Manager de Proiect oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Manager de Proiect la U.S. Department of Energy in United States ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de $200,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la U.S. Department of Energy pentru rolul de Manager de Proiect in United States este $150,000.

Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

    Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru U.S. Department of Energy

Companii Similare

  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Vezi toate companiile ➜

Alte Resurse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-energy/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.