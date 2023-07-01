Director de Companii
United Cambodian Community
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre United Cambodian Community care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    The United Cambodian Community (UCC) is a non-profit organization that provides social services to the Cambodian community in Long Beach, California. It was established in 1977 by Cambodian refugees to help integrate immigrants into the community. UCC offers various programs including youth development, workforce development, gang prevention, and mental health services. Their mission is to elevate the Cambodian community through local engagement and leadership that embodies Cambodian cultural values. UCC focuses on health equity, youth enrichment, community integration, and economic inclusion.

    https://ucclb.org
    Site Web
    1977
    Anul Înființării
    31
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru United Cambodian Community

    Companii Similare

    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse