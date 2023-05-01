Director de Companii
Unisync
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    • Despre

    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    Site Web
    1940
    Anul Înființării
    379
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

