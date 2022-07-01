Director de Companii
UNIFY Financial Credit Union
    Founded in 1948, we’re proud to say UNIFY Financial Credit Union (UNIFY) is one of the nation’s leading credit unions with more than $3 billion in assets, over 250,000 members, and hundreds of employer partners across the country. With one of the best teams in the industry, we offer our members a full range of value-added products and services, along with easy access, competitive rates, and low to no fees. We have branches nationwide, and regional operation centers in Allen, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Mesa, AZ, and Torrance, CA.We encourage our members to connect with us how they prefer, whether through service-friendly branch locations, mobile, online or by our U.S.-based Contact Center, available 24/7.At UNIFY, we believe our team members, known as “UNIFIERs,” are our best asset. We have opportunities nationwide, offering competitive salaries and a generous benefits package to help take care of you and your loved ones. Check out our current openings and explore all we can offer you at UNIFY!

    http://UnifyFCU.com
    2016
    360
    $50M-$100M
