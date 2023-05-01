Director de Companii
UniBank
    • Despre

    UniBank is a civic-minded financial institution that believes in its community and the people who live there. They are committed to local service, finding innovative solutions for affordable housing, community development, and independent business. As a mutual bank owned by its customers, they are technology leaders and have a strong commitment to giving back to local nonprofits. Joining the UniBank team means being part of an organization that empowers you to engage with the community and challenges you in new and different ways.

    http://unibank.com
    Site Web
    1870
    Anul Înființării
    351
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

