Director de Companii
Trecora Resources
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Trecora Resources care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Site Web
    1967
    Anul Înființării
    247
    Nr. de Angajați
    $250M-$500M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Trecora Resources

    Companii Similare

    • Roblox
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse