Director de Companii
TransVoyant
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre TransVoyant care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    From devices such as radar, sensors, satellites, smartphones, meters and other devices that make up the Internet of Things (IoT), TransVoyant collects, cleanses and constantly updates one of the world’s largest repositories of real-time big data—over one trillion events each day. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms to these real-time data streams, TransVoyant gives leading companies and government organizations a live global picture of their static and moving assets, as well as predictive insights that enable them to anticipate and avoid threats and disruptions resulting from a multitude of internal and external factors such as weather, port congestion, natural disasters, supplier failure, road construction, competitor behavior and labor strikes, to name a few.

    http://www.TransVoyant.com
    Site Web
    2012
    Anul Înființării
    60
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru TransVoyant

    Companii Similare

    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • SoFi
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse