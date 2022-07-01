Director de Companii
    TPN is a creative commerce agency that exists to Make the Buy Happen for some of the most iconic retailer, technology and CPG brands in the world. We specialize in all things commerce-leveraging the agency's core practice areas of Digital Commerce, Brand, Retailer and Shopper to create connected experiences that drive sales and build brand commitment. TPN is a part of global marketing communications leader Omnicom Group Inc. The agency has nine offices located across the U.S. and the U.K. and is celebrating more than three decades of delivering creativity and results.

    1984
    480
    $50M-$100M
