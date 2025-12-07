Compensația pentru Inginer Software in Netherlands la TomTom variază de la €60.1K pe year pentru Software Engineer I la €116K pe year pentru Staff Software Engineer I. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Netherlands totalizează €72.7K. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la TomTom. Ultima actualizare: 12/7/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
