Director de Companii
Thirdera
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    • Despre

    Thirdera is a global services provider that uses ServiceNow to help enterprises unlock their business and customer workflows in the cloud through digitization and automation. Thirdera brings together the power of the ServiceNow platform and its limitless potential across the world of work. Our architects, developers, consultants, designers, and project managers help our customers transform, get more from ServiceNow, and unlock hidden potential. We are ushering in the next era of transformation, digitization, automation, and partner expectation, all with and at the speed of NOW.

    http://www.thirdera.com
    Site Web
    2021
    Anul Înființării
    300
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

