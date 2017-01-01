Director de Companii
Texas Health and Human Services
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Texas Health and Human Services care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Texas Health and Human Services is a state agency dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Texans through comprehensive healthcare solutions. We provide essential services spanning aging and disability support, disaster assistance, family safety resources, financial aid, food security programs, and mental health & substance use treatment. Our integrated approach eliminates barriers to care, creating clear pathways for eligible Texans to access the support they need. With streamlined programs and community-based solutions, we strive to improve health outcomes while empowering individuals to lead independent, dignified lives across the Lone Star State.

    https://sao.texas.gov
    Site Web
    10,646
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Texas Health and Human Services

    Companii Similare

    • Airbnb
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse