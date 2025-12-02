Director de Companii
Technology & Strategy
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarii
  • Inginer Software

  • Toate salariile Inginer Software

Technology & Strategy Inginer Software Salarii

Pachetul median de compensație pentru Inginer Software in Germany la Technology & Strategy totalizează €58.9K pe year. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la Technology & Strategy. Ultima actualizare: 12/2/2025

Pachetul Median
company icon
Technology & Strategy
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Total pe an
$68K
Nivel
L2
Salariu de bază
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Ani în companie
2 Ani
Ani experiență
4 Ani
Care sunt nivelurile de carieră la Technology & Strategy?
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
AdaugăAdaugă comp.Adaugă compensație

Companie

Locație | Dată

Denumirea Nivelului

Etichetă

Ani de Experiență

Total / La Companie

Compensația Totală

Salariu de Bază | Acțiuni (an) | Bonus
Nu au fost găsite salarii
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportă DateleVezi Joburile Disponibile
Salarii de Stagiu

Contribuie

Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

Abonează-te la Inginer Software oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Inginer Software la Technology & Strategy in Germany ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de €79,196. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Technology & Strategy pentru rolul de Inginer Software in Germany este €58,947.

Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

    Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Technology & Strategy

Companii Similare

  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Vezi toate companiile ➜

Alte Resurse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technology-and-strategy/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.