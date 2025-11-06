Compensația pentru Inginer Software in Colombia la SoftServe totalizează COP 167.9M pe year pentru L2. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Colombia totalizează COP 201.06M. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la SoftServe. Ultima actualizare: 11/6/2025
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Companie
Denumirea Nivelului
Ani de Experiență
Compensația Totală
|Nu au fost găsite salarii
