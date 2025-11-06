Director de Companii
SoftServe
  Colombia

SoftServe Inginer Software Salarii în Colombia

Compensația pentru Inginer Software in Colombia la SoftServe totalizează COP 167.9M pe year pentru L2. Pachetul median de compensație pe year in Colombia totalizează COP 201.06M. Vezi defalcările salariului de bază, acțiunilor și bonusurilor pentru pachetele de compensație totală de la SoftServe. Ultima actualizare: 11/6/2025

Media Compensație După Nivel
Numele nivelului
Total
Bază
Acțiuni
Bonus
L1
(Nivel de intrare)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Ultimele trimiteri de salarii
Care sunt nivelurile de carieră la SoftServe?

Întrebări frecvente

Pachetul salarial cu cea mai mare plată raportată pentru un Inginer Software la SoftServe in Colombia ajunge la o compensație totală anuală de COP 221,568,858. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la SoftServe pentru rolul de Inginer Software in Colombia este COP 201,063,823.

Alte Resurse