Directorul Companiilor
Softbank Robotics
Lucrezi aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele mai bune perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Softbank Robotics care ar putea fi util pentru alții (ex. sfaturi interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc.).
    • Despre

    SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning.

    softbankrobotics.com
    Site web
    2005
    Anul înființării
    45
    Număr de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox-ul tău

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi defalcarea detaliilor compensației prin e-mail. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și se aplică Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii și Condițiile Google.

    Joburi Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit joburi recomandate pentru Softbank Robotics

    Companii Asoc

    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse