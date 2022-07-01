Director de Companii
Silverline
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Silverline care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we leverage best practices acquired through more than a thousand implementations, with real-world experts in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. From strategic planning to implementation and managed services, we guide clients through every phase of the journey to enable continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators.

    http://www.silverlinecrm.com
    Site Web
    2009
    Anul Înființării
    450
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Silverline

    Companii Similare

    • CNSI
    • Arcesium
    • InvestCloud
    • SoftServe
    • Nagarro
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse