Director de Companii
ShoppingGives
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    Despre

    ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher- converting customer experiences by promotion corporate social responsibility— all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

    http://www.ShoppingGives.com
    Site Web
    2015
    Anul Înființării
    45
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

