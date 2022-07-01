Director de Companii
Shopgate
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Shopgate care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Shopgate offers a suite of modern commerce solutions with its brand retail.red, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them drive in-store traffic, lift revenue and create the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the retail.red platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. What’s more, the solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

    http://shopgate.com
    Site Web
    2009
    Anul Înființării
    150
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Shopgate

    Companii Similare

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse