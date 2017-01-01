Director de Companii
Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company
    Shipwire: Your technology-powered 3PL partner delivering comprehensive fulfillment solutions for growing businesses. Our integrated platform streamlines ecommerce, B2B, and marketplace fulfillment while providing advanced warehousing, transportation, and cross-border capabilities. With strategic reverse logistics, returns management, and dropshipping options, we optimize your supply chain from end to end. Our scalable, data-driven approach empowers your business to meet customer demands efficiently while reducing operational complexity—all through one seamless, enterprise-grade solution.

    shipwire.com
