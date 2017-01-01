Director de Companii
RIDGID
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    Despre

    RIDGID® stands at the forefront of professional trade tool manufacturing, delivering innovative solutions that tradespeople trust daily. With an unwavering commitment to durability and precision engineering, our comprehensive product line empowers professionals to tackle their most demanding challenges with confidence. For generations, the distinctive red RIDGID® badge has symbolized reliability, performance, and craftsmanship that exceeds industry standards. When precision matters and downtime isn't an option, professionals choose RIDGID® to get the job done right—the first time, every time.

    ridgid.com
    Site Web
    33
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

    Alte Resurse