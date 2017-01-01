Director de Companii
RiceTec
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre RiceTec care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    RiceTec pioneers advanced hybrid rice technology, delivering high-yield, climate-resilient seed solutions to farmers across the globe. Our innovative genetics combine superior productivity with enhanced disease resistance, empowering growers to maximize profitability while addressing global food security challenges. Through cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, we partner with agricultural communities to optimize rice production, reduce environmental impact, and ensure prosperous harvests. RiceTec: Cultivating tomorrow's rice, feeding today's world.

    ricetec.com
    Site Web
    1990
    Anul Înființării
    287
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru RiceTec

    Companii Similare

    • Lyft
    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse