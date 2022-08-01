Rhombus Power Salarii

Director de Companii
Salariul de la Rhombus Power variază de la $115,000 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Resurse Umane la nivelul inferior până la $216,075 pentru un Manager Știința Datelor la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Rhombus Power. Ultima actualizare: 11/29/2025

Specialist în Știința Datelor
Median $180K
Inginer Software
Median $121K
Resurse Umane
Median $115K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Manager Știința Datelor
$216K
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Rhombus Power este Manager Știința Datelor at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $216,075. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Rhombus Power este $150,625.

