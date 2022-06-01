Director de Companii
RELEX Solutions
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre RELEX Solutions care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, removing siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

    http://www.relexsolutions.com
    Site Web
    2005
    Anul Înființării
    1,500
    Nr. de Angajați
    $250M-$500M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru RELEX Solutions

    Companii Similare

    • Synology
    • Greenway Health
    • MariaDB
    • Verifone
    • Arcesium
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse