Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Regrow care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Transforming our agriculture system is the single most important thing we can do to combat climate change.That’s why FluroSat and Dagan have combined forces to launch Regrow, a company that empowers the food and agriculture industries to adopt, scale and monetize resilient agricultural practices.Regrow is a multinational team of scientists, agronomists, engineers, and software developers committed to transforming the supply chain from farm to fork to ensure a prosperous future for people and planet.

    http://regrow.ag
    Site Web
    2016
    Anul Înființării
    45
    Nr. de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

