Provation
    Despre

    Discover why thousands of ASCs, hospitals and health systems trust Provation software to improve clinical documentation accuracy and efficiency.Provation is a leading provider of clinical productivity software for healthcare professionals, with solutions for intelligent procedure documentation (Provation® MD and Provation® Apex), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Sets and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR-embedded clinical documentation templates (Provation® Clinic Note). Our software helps providers increase operational efficiencies, business profitability and regulatory compliance by improving quality, streamlining workflows and enabling the generation of insights. Trusted by leading physicians globally, we serve approximately 1,500 hospitals and 1,000 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), including 16 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and is owned by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

    http://www.provationmedical.com
    1994
    270
    $10M-$50M
