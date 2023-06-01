Director de Companii
Proof Technology
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    Despre

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    Site Web
    2017
    Anul Înființării
    84
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

