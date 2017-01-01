Director de Companii
Polaris Alpha
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    • Despre

    Parsons: Pioneering digital solutions at the intersection of national security, defense, and global infrastructure. We leverage cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges, delivering innovative outcomes for government and private sector partners worldwide. Our diverse expertise spans critical systems protection, smart infrastructure development, and advanced defense capabilities—all powered by our commitment to excellence and transformative thinking. Where mission-critical meets digital transformation, Parsons leads the way.

    polarisalpha.com
    Site Web
    2016
    Anul Înființării
    136
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

