Director de Companii
Payer Compass
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Payer Compass care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Payer Compass is a fast-growing healthcare company that offers innovative service offerings to bridge the gap between payer and provider. They offer Reference-Based Pricing programs, Bundled Payments, data and analytics reporting, Patient Advocacy, Care Management services, and plan document harmonization. They serve a wide range of markets, including Third-Party Administrators, Self-insured employers, Brokers, and more. Founded in 2013, they have over 100 years of healthcare experience and are headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a second location in Tampa, FL.

    payercompass.com
    Site Web
    2013
    Anul Înființării
    126
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Payer Compass

    Companii Similare

    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse