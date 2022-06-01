Director de Companii
Oregon Tool
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  Cele Mai Importante Perspective
    • Despre

    Oregon Tool, Inc. is an American company that manufactures saw chain and other equipment for the forestry, agriculture, and construction industries. Based in Portland, Oregon, Oregon Tool globally manufactures their products in ten different plants across five countries. Oregon Tool produces and markets saw chain, chain saw bars and sprockets, battery operated lawn and garden equipment, lawn mower blades, string trimmer line, concrete cutting saws and chain, and agricultural cutting equipment for OEMs, dealers, and end-user markets. Oregon Tool employs approximately 3,300 people across the world in 17 global locations.

    oregontool.com
    Site Web
    1947
    Anul Înființării
    960
    Nr. de Angajați
    Sediul Central

