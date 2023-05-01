Director de Companii
Orbital Energy Group
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Orbital Energy Group care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    Site Web
    1984
    Anul Înființării
    1,329
    Nr. de Angajați
    $100M-$250M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Orbital Energy Group

    Companii Similare

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse