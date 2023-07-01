Director de Companii
    • Despre

    Nova is a company that specializes in Social Display, offering creative automation for various entities such as agencies, brands, ad tech platforms, CTV providers, and retail media. Their technology allows these entities to repurpose social creative for programmatic advertising on the open web, mobile apps, and CTV. Nova has helped over 250 media publishers and platforms generate $150 million in digital advertising revenue through their technology, running over 15,000 campaigns in more than 30 countries.

    createwithnova.com
    Site Web
    2008
    Anul Înființării
    53
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

